Arcata Mayor Watson arrested on DUI, possession charges

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Mayor Brett Watson was arrested by the California Highway Patrol last night, Sunday, Aug. 1 at 11:13 p.m. and was booked in Humboldt County Jail on charges of DUI - alcohol/drug combination; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A CHP incident report says that CHP officers were conducting traffic control near northbound U.S. Highway 101 and Sunset Avenue when they saw a silver Lexus cross over the flares the CHP had laid down.

Watson's car was stopped in the area of L.K. Wood Boulevard and California Avenue, and the CHP says he exhibited "objective signs and symptoms of impairment."

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

A subsequent search found him in possession of "a small amount of illegal narcotics."

The CHP declined to offer any further details on the arrest.

Watson declined comment on details pending contact with an attorney, but may issue a statement at some point.

Developing...















