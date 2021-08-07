Arcata Main Street’s new board features fresh talent, old pros

Dear Delightful Downtown,

New People

Hot off the press! We’re excited to have some fresh faces come on board the leadership team at Arcata Main Street. It’s a tough year without “that one big fundraising festival,” but creativity, resilience, and persistence is paying off and we are finding ways to continue to offer support, ideas, promotions and events to support a vibrant downtown Arcata.

Our new board consists of Alex Stillman, president; Monica Munoz, vice president; Jim Test, treasurer; Irie Adina Loewinsohn; secretary; plus Serg Mihaylo, Tanasa Daniel, Clay Adams and most recently Molly Pucillo of Humboldt State University. We thank all these people for all they are doing to keep downtown Arcata wonderful!

New, reopening and relocating

So fun seeing new, new to downtown, and new to 2021 businesses. Coming soon...

Big Blue Cafe is opening within a few weeks. YAY! Hatchet House Throwing Club is moving to the former Pacific Outfitters space. YAY! The Arcata Gallery on H Street is also starting to hang art on the walls... And of course HSU Campus Store has banners up at the former Tri-County Bank and has been tabling on Saturdays during Farmers’ Market. Be sure to say hello!

Arts! Arcata

SO happy to already have a few businesses submit their artists for August, our “Second Friday Soft Opening”

I’d like to have live music or a DJ 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 and if I can find just three or four $100 sponsors I can make it happen. Anyone interested?

We’re not urging all to be open til 9 p.m., but if you’re already open til 6 p.m. and then maybe inch toward 7 p.m. if it feels good why not try it?

Thank you to Moonrise Herbs, Arcata Artisans and The Rocking Horse for already turning in their ARTIST info for August. Be cool like those folks – send in your info by August 1 please! Pictures are also welcome.

Welcome weekend

We’re planning an HSU Welcome Weekend September 10 through 12.

• Decorate your windows for Green and Gold! Trying to make a HSU – DOWNTOWN corridor between HSU Footbridge and the Plaza on G and H streets. Let’s make it festive! PRIZE for best window.

• Send us your student discounts so we can add them to a list and promote them.

• Friday is Arts! Arcata, and again we’ll aim for some music downtown 4 to 7 p.m. Want to sponsor? Really? Yay!

• Saturday is of course the Farmers’ Market, which now has live music again!

• Sunday, Sept. 12 will be FUN:

• 10 a.m. to noon,the first in-person Kinetic Universe event, the kids Kinetic Classic obstacle course on Eighth Street.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Finale of Summer Sunday Art Market (on the grass / center of plaza)

• Full Plaza closure for all these festivities plus... Soul Sk8... our Second Roller Skating on the Plaza event with the Soul Party Crew from 1 to 5 p.m.

So.... if you’d like to donate prizes for our Dutch Raffle Prize Table, tell us about your student discounts, or be a SPONSOR of these fun events let us know. All welcome!

Summer Sunday Art Markets

They’re full, fun, festive, and a happy mellow draw to the plaza for locals and tourists alike. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays!

The last four are “Super Art Markets” with themes. Aug, 22 – Maker’s Faire; Aug. 29 – Fairy Festival (dress up day!); Sept. 5 – BIKE RODEO and celebrating Kinetic Creativity; Sept. 12 – Soul Sk8 and more (HSU Welcome).

We welcome you to take part and join us in any way!

Thanks everyone!

Wishing you all the sunshine, prosperity and great health,

Shoshanna

