Arcata Main Street plans safe, fun Halloween

ARCATA – Arcata Main Street’s (AMS) Shoshanna has been working very hard, helping AMS gain official approval for Halloween events in Arcata: the Spooky Plaza Car Parade and Trick or Treat on the Plaza.

Spooky Plaza Car Parade

The Spooky Plaza Car Parade takes place Saturday, Oct. 31 from 7 to 11 p.m. Its goal is to give families and all community members a chance to safely enjoy Halloween by providing a spooky fun event for all.

The parade may include a band, DJ, dancers, performers and characters scheduled to entertain throughout the night. The Plaza will have life-size props and spooky sounds at every corner.

Each section of the Plaza and trees will be dressed and staged for a fun haunted event as cars drive slowly around and enjoy the festivities.

As vehicles leave for the night, they will be given a Pumpkin Basket filled with treats, prizes, and a program thanking sponsors and listing all downtown Arcata businesses in.

No pedestrians will be allowed on the Plaza for this time period.

AMS is looking at $1,000, $500 and $250 sponsorship levels by interested businesses. Our community will have a fun, friendly, safe event hosted by all.

Trick or Treat on the Plaza

Trick or Treat on the Plaza is set for three weekends on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 9, 10 and 11; Oct. 16, 17 and 18; and Oct. 23, 24 and 25 (not on Halloween weekend).

Interested businesses on and around the Plaza are asked to email Arcata Main Street if they want to participate in one, two, three or all the weekends. AMS will provide guidelines for safety and candy distribution.

Email [email protected]. Put “Trick or Treat” in the subject line and state one, two, three or all weekends.

AMS will put your business on its website and on the Facebook events pages for the weekends you can participate in.

You do not have to give out candy; you can give out anything you would like: coupons, toothbrushes, small erasers, candy or anything else that you feel represents your biz.

Masks will be mandatory for all community members. If you have any concerns please don’t hesitate to ask AMS.

“We appreciate your support as we are navigating uncharted waters by continuing the charge with our amazing events that keep us in the community’s vision,” said AMS. “These events just look a little different but will represent Arcata in a fun and safe manner.”

