Arcata Main Street is seeking vendors and nonprofits for 29th annual Oyster Festival

Arcata Main Street public service announcement

Arcata Main Street is preparing for the 29th annual Oyster Festival! The 15,000 person event features our local bounty, environmental health, and the diversity of our community. It’s a celebration of North Coast culture where chefs, merchants, volunteers, and guests revel in award-winning oysters and other tasty non-oyster delicacies, local beverages, live local music, and green street.

Arcata Main Street is looking for restaurants who want to feature their Oyster recipes, and take a shot at the grand title of Best in Show! Arcata Main Street is also accepting environmentally friendly and non-profit applicants who want to participate in the festival’s Green Street!

For more information, visit arcatamainstreet.com, or call (707) 822-4500.

About Arcata Main Street

Arcata Main Street is a non-profit organization that works to create a vibrant downtown Arcata. We do this by fostering business vitality, providing opportunities for community events, and organizing projects and initiatives that respond to community needs.















