Arcata Main Street Executive Director Jeanette Todd resigns

ARCATA – Arcata Main Street (AMS) Executive Director Jeanette Todd has tendered her resignation from the downtown business organization, effective July 19. Her departure was announced at the monthly meeting of downtown businesses in Jacoby's Storehouse's Plaza View Room.

The well-regarded director, who created an unprecedented number of community events for the Plaza and environs, will become the resource and development director for Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Humboldt on July 22.

Todd has served as ED since September of 2017. A farewell event is being planned, with a date to be announced.

AMS President Vicky Joyce said the organization is looking for a new director right away. "We thank Jeanette for her service," Joyce said. "She has brought so much energy and enthusiasm to the downtown that we will surely miss her."

Those interested in the position may contact AMS at [email protected].

