Arcata, HSU start Humboldt Bike Share

City of Arcata

The City of Arcata, in partnership with Humboldt State University, is excited to offer a new Humboldt Bike Share program for the community.

The City and HSU previously partnered with Zagster for Arcata’s bike share program, which ceased operations nationwide in June of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Humboldt Bike Share program will be operated by Tandem Mobility and annual memberships, HSU student memberships and pay as you go options are available.

The Humboldt Bike Share program is a safe, fun and affordable way to connect with the community, run errands, enjoy the City’s public trails, create memorable experiences and form healthy transportation habits. Bikes can be reserved by downloading the free Movatic app and can be returned to any station in Arcata. Bikes come with a basket and a built-in lock that allows riders to secure bikes mid-trip without having to return them to designated stations.

Two bike stations can be found in Arcata on the Plaza on the corner of 9th and G Streets across the street from the Hotel Arcata, on the corner of G and 8th Streets outside of Cafe Brio, and two stations are available on HSU campus at Jolly Giant Commons and outside of Harry Griffith Hall.

The City of Arcata recognizes the benefits of bicycling as an alternative mode of transportation that reduces carbon emissions and has added health benefits for all community members, and will continue to work toward creating a safe place for bicyclists to visit, live, work and play.

Humboldt Bike Share program riders are encouraged to provide their own personal COVID-19 cleaning measures as they see fit both pre and post ride. This may include wiping down bikes with disinfectant wipes, using hand sanitizer and practicing good personal hygiene as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

For more information on the new Humboldt Bike Share program, visit www.tandem-mobility.com/humboldt.

Please click here for more updates, information and resources on bicycling in Arcata.















