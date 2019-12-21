Arcata House serving meals Dec. 23 through 27 (except Christmas Day)

Arcata House Partnership

ARCATA – Arcata House Partnership (AHP) will serve meals at its Ninth Street Street annex from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, Tuesday, Dec. 24, Thursday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 27.

Volunteers for cooking and cleanup would be greatly appreciated. Donations of cider and sweets (especially cinnamon sticks) are also welcome.

In addition, clients are in need of blankets and socks for the holiday season so AHP will gladly receive clothing contributions as well.

To contact AHP about volunteering and/or donating, call (707) 298-7610 or email [email protected].

The Christmas Week menu will include:

• Monday, Dec. 23: Chili with cornbread and chips

• Tuesday, Dec. 24: Shepherd's Pie with cranberries

• Thursday, Dec. 26: Black beans and coconut rice

• Friday, Dec. 27: Pasta with meat sauce















