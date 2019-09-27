Arcata High students announce Wednesday walkout

We Stand With Educators Walkout

On Wednesday, Oct. 2 students of the Arcata High campus will be walking out of classes to stand in solidarity with their teachers.

The walkout will occur at noon and convene at the Arcata Plaza where speakers will present at 12:30 p.m. on various positive impacts staff have on students and the school’s community.

The students will also be wearing black, supporting their teachers in their battle for fair pay and benefits. For more information, organizers can be contacted by email, [email protected], or Instagram @westandwitheducators.

To learn more about the teacher's situation check out Arcata High’s newspaper, The Pepperbox, at thepepperbox.com.















