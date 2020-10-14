Arcata Firefighters: Yes on F, reopen station

Arcata Professional Firefighters Association

ARCATA – Since the failure of Measure R in March of 2020, one of the three fire stations of the Arcata Fire District has remained closed due to budget shortfalls. This has inevitably led to significant reductions in service and an unacceptable reduction in public safety.

The 15 members of Arcata Professional Firefighters Association endorse Measure F, saying without it public safety will continue to be in jeopardy. Without increased funding more cuts will likely be necessary, further hampering our ability to protect the community.

Your Arcata firefighters respond to 300 percent more calls than they did two decades ago. Roughly one third of our calls are “stacked”, meaning that both of the District’s two fire engines are on incidents at the same time. This means that there are no available fire engines in our district to respond to a new emergency.

“This is about doing what is right to protect the 36,000 residents of our district,” said Anthony Benelisha, President of Arcata Professional Firefighters. “This ballot measure will open our third fire station again, restoring a valuable piece of public safety for our community.”

For a single family residence, Measure F would only modestly raise property taxes by less than $10 per month. In addition to opening up our third station, Measure F would allow eight frozen firefighter positions to be rehired. It has been over 14 years since the Arcata Fire District has seen an increase in funding.

“Seconds matter in an emergency,” said Benelisha. “And unfortunately it is taking us longer to get to emergencies since one of our stations has closed.” After closing one of the District’s three stations there has been a 17 percent increase in response times.

For complete information on Measure F, visit arcatafire.org/measure-f-faqs​.















