Arcata Fire to close station Wednesday due to Measure R failure

Arcata Fire District to close a fire station

ARCATA – On Feb. 11, Arcata Professional Firefighters Vice President issued a press release highlighting the importance of a yes vote for Measure R on the March 3, 2020 ballot. The press release outlined the service delivery model that the Arcata Fire District could maintain with a YES vote, as well as the potential ramifications of a NO vote.

Sadly, today we issue this press release to update our community that we are now closing a station. The failure of Measure R comes with layoffs and demotions to critical frontline personnel of the Fire District.

Starting Wednesday, April 1, one of our three stations will close. In an effort to gather critical information to evaluate which station shall be permanently closed, the Fire District Board of Directors has opted to experiment with rotational station closures on a weekly basis.

“The people who live in our district depend on us to be there fast when seconds count,” said Scott Gordinier, Vice President of Arcata Professional Firefighters in his press release for Measure R. Unfortunately, due to station closures and the rise in overlapping calls for service we may be delayed getting to your emergency. With our District covering 62 square miles, this means potentially waiting significantly longer to receive our services when you are in need. Please, when you need our service, call 911 EARLY.

The Arcata Professional Firefighters Association would like to reemphasize to you, OUR COMMUNITY, that YOU and YOUR safety is still OUR highest priority. Please follow us on social media for up to date information on station closures.