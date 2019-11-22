Arcata Fire releases official report on October’s Plaza fire

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Arcata Fire District has released its report on the Oct. 27 fire that left most of businesses on the Plaza's east side closed due to smoke damage.

The report details Arcata Fire's response, as well as the investigation that revealed the cause. The fire originated with a generator in use at the Big Blue Cafe, used to keep its refrigerator operating.

Included with the report are numerous photos documenting the response, and conditions underneath the affected structures. Though not visible from the street, substantial damage was sustained to the common crawlspace. Lacking firewalls, smoke was able to penetrate most of the stores and leave them unsafe for occupancy.

Read the entire report here

Complete photo files from the report:

Selected photos below courtesy Arcata Fire.















