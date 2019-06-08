Arcata Fire receives an off-road Gator

Arcata Fire District

ARCATA/MCKINLEYVILLE – The Arcata Fire District has recently taken delivery of a new John Deere Gator.

This all-terrain vehicle will be used to fight fires in areas not accessible by a traditional fire engine such as local forests, beaches and community trail systems. It carries equipment for both fire and rescue.

This new equipment was made possible through a statewide effort by the California Fire Foundation, a local grant from the Christine & Jalmer Berg Foundation, and a partnership with the Arcata Volunteer Firefighters Association.

As part of a statewide effort, the California Fire Foundation, with financial support from Pacific Gas & Electric, helps local fire departments and firefighter associations address issues such as wildfires, floods and climate-caused disasters and to help us protect the lives that depend on the fire district every day.

Without the generous support of the California Fire Foundation and Christine & Jalmer Berg Foundation, and the support of the Arcata Volunteer Fire Firefighters Association, specialized equipment like the Gator would not be possible.

"The Arcata Fire District sincerely thanks all who made this project a reality," stated a press release.












































