Arcata Fire puts out McK church blaze

Arcata Fire District news release

EARLY MORNING CHIMNEY FIRE DOUSED BY QUICK RESPONSE

McKINLEYVILLE – Arcata Fire District firefighters responded to an early morning chimney fire at the Grace Good Shepherd Church.

Shortly before 7 a.m. church members involved in a meeting, called 9-1-1 to report flames coming from the chimney of the church. Fire crews quickly arrived at the church and were able to use a ladder to climb the steep-pitched roof. Firefighters sprayed water on the fire and then gained access to the area around the stovepipe to ensure that no fire had penetrated the attic area of the church.

Damage to the structure was estimated to be $5,000.

The Arcata Fire District would like to take this opportunity to remind our residence of a few helpful tips to keep families safe, while using fireplaces and wood stoves.

Have your fireplace and wood stoves inspected before you begin using them each year. A professional should clean the chimney to remove creosote, which can ignite and start a chimney fire. Use a tempered glass or metal screen over the fireplace opening; this keeps sparks inside. Never use papers, trash or liquid fuel in wood stoves or fireplaces.

Burn only wood in fireplaces and wood or wood pellets in wood stoves. Finally, when cleaning out ash, place collected remains inside a metal can and cover with a lid. Store the can outside, away from the home, until the ashes are completely cold.

From all of us at Arcata Fire District, have a happy and safe holiday season!
















