Arcata Fire holding town hall meetings for Measure R special tax

Arcata Fire District to Hold Town Hall Meetings – Measure R

McKinleyville, Arcata, Bayside, Jacoby Creek, Manila – The Arcata Fire District Board of Directors and Fire Chief Justin McDonald have scheduled six town hall meetings in different locations within the Arcata Fire District. The goal for these meetings is to provide information to the public regarding Measure R, which is a proposed special tax on the March 2020 ballot.

If approved, the tax will generate $2.2 million that would be used to retain current staffing levels, Restore three frozen/vacant firefighter positions, and Replace and Repair fire engines and equipment as needed.

District Board President Nicole Johnson reports, “Arcata Fire District is planning to host six meetings over the next few weeks in order to discuss challenges the District is currently facing. I would like to encourage all members living within the five communities serviced by Arcata Fire, to attend these meetings. The District is about to determine the future of our emergency services and whether we can maintain current service levels or begin making drastic cuts. The fire district is here to serve and support this community, please come and join our discussion.”

“These meetings are designed to give the voters of the Arcata Fire District accurate information about why this special tax is on the ballot in March. If you are registered to vote, own property or rent property in McKinleyville, Arcata, Bayside, Jacoby Creek, or Manila, we hope to see you at the meetings. We want to answer your questions regarding Measure R, special tax.” stated Chief McDonald.

The first of these meetings is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Road in McKinleyville, Our website and social media will provide the currently scheduled meeting dates, locations and times. The District is still working to secure meeting sites in Jacoby Creek/Bayside areas and Manila. Once staff secures any new meeting locations and dates, information will be updated.

Current Schedule of Meetings

• Friday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd., McKinleyville

• Monday, Jan. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Arcata Fire Station, 631 Ninth St., Arcata

• Monday, Feb. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Bayside Community Hall, 2297 Jacoby Creek Rd., Bayside

• Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Pacific Union Elementary School District Multi-Purpose Room, 3001 Janes Rd., Arcata

• Friday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Dows Prairie Grange - 3995 Dows Prairie Rd., McKinleyville

• Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Proposed location, Manila Area

More information can be obtained through the Fire District website, arcatafire.org, or by calling (707) 825-2000 and speaking with Fire Chief Justin McDonald.