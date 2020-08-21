Arcata Fire could be down to one station if Measure F fire tax fails

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

ARCATA/McKINLEYVILLE – If voters fail to pass Measure F on Nov. 3, the Arcata Fire District may close the McKinleyville and Downtown Arcata fire stations.

Four firefighters would respond to calls from the Mad River Station on Janes Road near Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata.

With the closure of the Downtown Arcata Station, the non-profit volunteer organization that owns the building would likely default on a loan and be disbanded, leaving the fire district without its biggest booster.

These were among the many grim possibilities discussed on Aug. 11 by the Arcata Fire District Board of Directors.

‘Just shocking’

If Measure F fails, the district may reduce its services, consolidate into a single station and stop providing mutual aid to nearby communities.

This would result in longer response times, meaning fires would grow larger before suppression efforts are underway. People with life-threatening medical conditions would wait longer for emergency assistance, and those with non-life-threatening problems, like those needing help after falling, would receive no help at all.

“It’s just shocking when you read what if Measure F fails,” said Paul Nicholson, an insurance agent who attended the Aug. 11 Zoom meeting.

If Measure F passes, the average single family home would be assessed $118 a year. The tax would replace an existing tax, resulting in a net increase of $98 for such a household.

That money would allow the district to keep its three stations open, each staffed with two firefighters, 24/7.

To plug its deficit, the district has closed one of its stations on a rotating basis and has left open firefighter positions vacant. The district serves McKinleyville, Arcata, Bayside, Jacoby Creek and Manila.

With the measure’s funding, the district would restore eight firefighter positions that have been frozen due to budget cuts. The district would also set aside $200,000 a year to replace its aging fire engines. This would allow the district to eventually purchase engines without going into debt and paying interest.

Money would also be set aside to upgrade the district’s radios, some of which are 15 years old.

“Our radio system is kind of piece-mealed together,” McDonald told the board.

But if the measure fails, the district is going to have to adapt to a new budget reality.

“We’re going to have to stop kicking the can down the road,” AFD Chief Justin McDonald told the board.

The district had dipped into reserves in the hope that voters would approve a tax measure, which narrowly failed on March 3. If voters reject Measure F on Nov. 3, the district would need to stabilize its finances, keep up with inflation and make sure its staff has cost-of-living adjustments, McDonald said.

To accomplish this, it would need to cut expenses.

Close two stations

One way of doing so would be to consolidate four firefighters into a single station. That station would be the Mad River Station on Janes Road near Mad River Community Hospital.

The Downtown Arcata Station would permanently close and the McKinleyville Station would be used for administrative offices, so McKinleyville would effectively no longer have its own fire station.

The Arcata Station is owned by the non-profit Arcata Volunteer Firefighters Association, which took out a $1.9 million loan from Redwood Capital Bank years ago to remodel the Arcata and McKinleyville stations.

The district pays the nonprofit $96,000 a year for the Arcata Station. The association uses that money to pay its loan.

If the district walks away from the Arcata Station, the association would likely default on its loan and permanently lose the station, which sits on prime downtown real estate.

“This is potentially the death knell for the volunteer organization,” said volunteer Roy Willis.

This would have additional consequences for the district, being that the nonprofit is constantly applying for grants, big and small, to replace equipment and fund repairs and improvements.

The district would also do away from specialty equipment that it could afford to maintain, such as ladder and rescue trucks, and reserve engines.

The ladder truck is expensive to maintain. According to McDonald, the district would need to put aside $10,000 a year to pay for maintenance and replacement parts for just the ladder truck alone.

Without a ladder truck, the district would have to ask for help from Humboldt Bay Fire for buildings taller than one and a half stories. This would delay fire response, as the ladder truck would have to respond from Eureka.

McDonald said that all of these reductions will ultimately affect the district’s fire rating, which would eventually result in higher fire insurance premiums.















