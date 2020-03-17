Arcata Fire adapts to Coronavirus

Arcata Fire District

Arcata Fire District COVID-19 Protocol

(McKinleyville, CA) – March 16, 2020 – The Arcata Fire District’s top priority is, and will remain, the health and safety of the communities we serve and of our first responders. Therefore, after careful consideration, the Arcata Fire District is taking the following steps to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak.

In an effort to limit exposure to our staff and to the public, until further notice, all District facilities will be closed to public access. This means that all public meetings, classes, including previously scheduled CPR and first aid classes, and tours are canceled.

In addition, the District is suspending our Business inspection program, Multi-family residential (apartment) inspections and any inspections related to the operation of smoke or carbon monoxide alarms.

The business office in McKinleyville will also be closed to public walk-ins. If you arrive at the station for an emergency, please call 911 from your phone or pick up the red emergency phone located near the main entrance. The business office will be staffedduring normal business hours and can be reached by phone at 707-825-2000 or [email protected]. As always, the Arcata Fire District stations will remain staffed by first responders available to respond to emergency incident needs.

Questions or Concerns about the COVID-19? Contact the County of Humboldt’s Joint Information Center (JIC) at (707) 441-5000 or email [email protected].

For up to date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, go to coronavirus.gov.
















