Arcata Fiber and Data Center Projects meeting today

ARCATA – The City of Arcata is hosting a meeting on Arcata Fiber and Data Center Projects Thursday, Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting is being held at zoom.us.

This community meeting is to provide the opportunity to learn about the fiber conduit and data center projects coming to Arcata.

The meeting will provide the opportunity for the agents to discuss the projects; allow community members to ask questions of staff and the agents; and allow community members to learn about the approval process.

This is an open public meeting, and any interested party is encouraged to attend. Please feel free to forward this invitation to others. The meeting will be held as a zoom webinar; connection information is located below.

Please contact the Community Development Department in advance of the meeting if you need assistance connecting by calling (707) 822-5955.

The City will provide any additional materials, agendas, and information at cityofarcata.org/150/Community-Development.

