Arcata Eye, Union columnist Beverly Hale dies

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Beverly Hale, the community columnist whose around-town rambles and observations enlivened the pages of the Arcata Eye and Mad River Union for many years, has died.

Bev passed away at St. Joseph Hospital Sunday, May 19 following long illness which limited her mobility.

Said her son, Alan, "I know that she very much missed writing her column for the Eye since she had become more restricted in her activities following her surgery a few years ago, so as to not be able to bounce around town the way she had been to report on all the eclectic happenings in Arcata."

"Beverly Hale reliably grounded and groundtruthed the Arcata Eye and Union, offering fascinating and unique details about Arcata, its people, animals, environment and social conditions – things that no one else saw and that we wouldn't have known about otherwise," said Eye Editor Kevin Hoover. "We love Bev, and miss her fearlessness and insights."

An obituary is forthcoming.
















