Arcata doing assessment at former Little Lake Industries mill site

ARCATA – The City of Arcata’s Community Development Department will be conducting site assessment activities at the former Little Lake Industries mill site, located at 46 South I St., south of Samoa Boulevard in Arcata.

Site assessment work is scheduled to begin the week of March 3 when weather conditions are optimal.

The scope of work will include the evacuation of shallow test pits and installation of soil borings for the purpose of collecting soil and groundwater samples from the site for testing.

As a former mill site, this location was potentially contaminated when the mill was in operation.

Testing is being done to determine what, if any, contamination is present. If the site is determined to be contaminated, tests will explore the levels of contamination.

This work is being completed thanks to a community-wide grant funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Implementation of this work has been approved by the EPA and the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.

Site assessment activities at the Little Lake Industries Mill site will be conducted by the City of Arcata and SHN.

For more information, call (707) 822-5955.
















