Arcata couple with a half pound of dope busted in Benbow

Humboldt County Drug Task Force

BENBOW/ARCATA – On Wednesday, June 2 agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) stopped a vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 101 in the area of Benbow in Humboldt County.

Agents had obtained a search warrant for the occupants, Matthew Sigler (40 years old from Arcata), and Kelly Sigler (41 years old from Arcata) for suspected transportation of heroin from San Joaquin County to Humboldt County.

During the service of the search warrant agents located a half pound of raw heroin and two ounces of methamphetamine.

Matthew and Kelly Sigler were both booked into the Humboldt County Jail on suspicion of transportation of controlled substances across non-contiguous counties, transportation of methamphetamine across non-contiguous counties, possession of controlled substances for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of controlled substances for sale and transportation of methamphetamine for sale.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 267-9976.



































































































