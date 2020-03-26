Arcata council to consider eviction moratorium, business assistance

PUBLIC ADVISORY: THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER IN CITY HALL WILL NOT BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
COVID-19 NOTICE
Consistent with Executive Orders N-25-20 and N-29-20 from the Executive Department of the State of California and the Humboldt County Public Health Officer’s March 19, 2020, Shelter- in-Place Order, the City Council meeting location will not be physically open to the public and City Councilmembers will be teleconferencing into the meeting via Zoom Video Communications.
How to Observe the Meeting:
To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe the meeting on television on Access Humboldt Channel 11, by visiting www.cityofarcata.org and clicking on the See Live Meetings, Agendas, and Archives button on the home page, or on the City’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCJYGp9zDPdWMGtA0BtfFX_A
How to Submit Public Comment:
Members of the public may provide public comment before and during the meeting by sending comments to the Clerk by email at [email protected]. Such email comments must identify the agenda item number in the subject line of the email. The comments will be read into the record, with a maximum allowance of three minutes (approximately 500 words) per individual comment, subject to the Mayor’s discretion. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard, but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the written record of the meeting but will not be read into the record during the meeting.
Americans with Disabilities Act Accommodations:
Any member of the public who needs accommodations should email the City Clerk at [email protected] or by calling (707) 822-5953.
The City Clerk will use their best efforts to provide reasonable accommodations to provide as much accessibility as possible while maintaining public safety.
CALL TO ORDER
PUBLIC COMMENT
NEW BUSINESS
Consider Resolution No. 190-65 Confirming the Existence of a Local Emergency in Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
California Government Code section 8630 and Title II, Chapter 6, Emergency Operations and Functions, of the City of Arcata Municipal Code empowers the City Manager as Director of Emergency Services to proclaim the existence or threatened existence of a local emergency when circumstances described therein exist. On March 21, 2020, the City Manager, in her capacity as Director of Emergency Services, proclaimed the existence of a local emergency in the City of Arcata in response to COVID-19. The proclamation was pursuant to Arcata Municipal Code Title II, Chapter 6, however, the City Council must ratify that declaration within seven (7) days or the declaration of local emergency will not be effective thereafter.
RECOMMENDATION:
It is recommended that the Council:
Adopt Resolution No. 190-65, a Resolution of the City Council of the City of Arcata confirming the existence of a Local Emergency and ratifying the City Manager/Director of Emergency Services’ Proclamation of existence of a Local Emergency in Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), dated March 21, 2020.
Additionally it is recommended that the City Council review the City’s actions to date to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and provide input on current and future actions.
Consider Adopting Urgency Ordinance No. 1532 Adopting Temporary Restrictions on the Eviction of Tenants Due to Non-Payment of Rent.
Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-28-20, issued on March 16, 2020, suspended any state law that would preempt or otherwise restrict a city’s exercise of its police power to impose substantive limitations on tenant evictions based on nonpayment of rent resulting from the impacts of COVID-19. Consistent with this Executive Order, Urgency Ordinance No. 1532 would impose temporary restrictions in the City on evictions due to non-payment of rent, when the tenant is financially unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 impacts.
RECOMMENDATION:
It is recommended that the Council:
1. Provide direction regarding proposed Urgency Ordinance No. 1532;
2. Adopt Ordinance No. 1532, an Urgency Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Arcata Adopting Temporary Restrictions on the Eviction of Tenants Due to Non-Payment of Rent; waive reading of the text and consent to read by title only.
C. Adopt Resolution No. 190-63 Creating a Business Resiliency Emergency Loan Program.
COVID-19 has had a negative impact on businesses throughout the region. To respond, regional economic development professionals, including Arcata City staff, have come together to address resiliency measures. A rapid emergency line of capital is one need identified by the group. The goal to develop a regional effort and approach for bridge financing to assist hard hit businesses is still in development. This resolution will establish a program that could be used initially independently in Arcata. It also allows the City Manager to expand the program to add regional modules as they become available.
RECOMMENDATION:
Staff recommends the City Council adopt Resolution No. 190-63, which creates an emergency business loan fund for a rapid response to COVID-19 impacts on local businesses.
ADJOURNMENT