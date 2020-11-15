Arcata council poised for major change in members, genders

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Hungry for change and as vote tallying continues, Arcata voters have tentatively gone with all-new – and all women – candidates for the three open seats on its City Council.

Stacy Atkins-Salazar, who enjoyed very broad support across diverse segments of the community, was– by the latest tally – the top vote-getter, with 3,123 votes, or 16.79 percent. Emily Grace Goldstein garnered 2,716 votes, or 14.6 percent. Sarah Schaefer took 2,598 votes, or 13.96 percent.

Fourth place was taken by incumbent Michael Winkler, with 2,318 votes, or 12.46 percent.

The election of three women would leave Councilmember Brett Watson as the sole remaining male on Arcata’s governing body. The new members will be sworn in, and a mayor and vice mayor elected, on the second Thursday in December.

“I feel very fortunate that the people of Arcata have chosen me to serve as one of their City Councilmembers (final election results pending), especially considering the high quality of the other candidates,: Atkins-Salazar said. “It was a tough race and it seems like we as candidates brought out the best in each other. “I look forward to serving with newly elected council members as well as our current council members. I believe that we will be a dynamic council and that we will be able to work together to achieve many of the goals we share for improving and protecting our community. I am excited to get to work!”

“I am humbled by the support I’ve received and Arcata has definitely shown how they feel about the status quo and is ready to make some change!,” Schaefer said. “Also – majority woman council – amazing.”

“I appreciate each and everyone of you and want to thank you for the support you have shown me throughout this campaign,” said Goldstein on her Facebook page. “Your messages have kept me going strong and made me determined to create positive change in our community for each of us!”

“Congratulations to our new councilmembers and I’m looking forward to working with them on the many challenges we’ll face over the next few years,” Watson said.

“While we are still waiting for the final results, it is clear that the three likely newest councilmembers care deeply about Arcata’s future and bring great strengths to the City Council,” said Councilmember Sofia Pereira. “I have no doubt that they will work hard on behalf of all Arcatans to solve our biggest challenges, from housing to the impacts of COVID-19. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues on this important work.”















