Arcata council meeting shut down by Lawson activists

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA CITY HALL – Weighty matters on the Arcata City Council's first meeting of 2020 went unheard Thursday night because of another important case that remains unsolved – that of the April 15, 2017 killing of Humboldt State student David Josiah Lawson.

During Early Oral Communication, several speakers alleged that a long-awaited report on the Arcata Police Department's investigation of the Lawson killing had been completed and transmitted to City Manager Karen Diemer. The Lawson activists condemned what they said was lack of action by the council in not pressuring the legal system – including District Attorney Maggie Fleming – to advance the open case, possibly by having it tried outside the county.

Speakers also harshly criticized Mayor Michael Winkler for referring to opponents of the William McKinley statue as a "lynch mob," for wildly overestimating costs of statue removal and for his private business entanglements which prevent his participation in city business – including the Creek Side homes development and annexation on the evening's agenda.

Some vowed to disrupt council business until substantive action is taken to solve the Lawson killing, which they referred to as a "murder."

That's what ended up taking place, as speakers grew more impassioned, with more than a dozen individuals went from snapping their fingers in agreement with the sentiments expressed to chanting "Justice for Josiah!" and bringing the meeting to a halt. Five Arcata Police officers including Chief Brian Ahearn responded to the Council Chamber, looking on as the spectacle evolved.

City staffmembers and individuals there for later agenda items – Arcata's new restaurant single-use container ordinance and the Creek Side Homes housing project – huddled in small groups around the lobby, apparently discussing possible next steps for their issues.

Winkler eventually called a five-minute break, but the protesters then lined up chanting in front of the council dais, and the meeting was never to resume. The council meeting has been tentatively rescheduled to next Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. The mayor then went into the locked City Manager's Office, never to re-emerge.

Former Mayor Carl Pellatz, there to speak on behalf of the Humboldt Crabs beer concession during the single-use container ordinance matter, sat glumly in the lobby, as did waste reduction expert Maggie Gainer, there for the same thing. As both awaited any indication of the meeting resuming, Pellatz bristled at the shutdown, something he characterized as unproductive in terms of accomplishing the protesters' goals.

Diemer and Councilmember Brett Watson then engaged protesters in a lengthy, informal colloquy in the chamber, with the city officials responding to allegations of inaction and discussing numerous procedural and historical points. Diemer and Watson said they understood the frustration, and vowed to continue to pursue justice for the slain student. Diemer said she's not received any copy of the Police Foundation report.

Meanwhile, Councilmember Paul Pitino engaged with a few of the protesters, telling them that for the council to answer questions and act, they have to be able to speak without being shouted and chanted down. When one protester shrieked "LIAR!" at him during a conversation, Pitino disengaged, citing an inability to communicate. Councilmember Sofia Pereira spoke with several members of the public and staff members in the lobby.

Standing behind the dais where council members would normally have been conducting city business, a young man whose comments had ranged from chanting and yelling to reflective, sotto voce expressions of understanding and common humanity, told the protesters and city officials that "I am personally adjourning this meeting." With that, protesters filed outside, chanting "Justice for Josiah!"

The Lawson case has been bedeviled by reversals, including a Grand Jury refusal to pursue charges against initial suspect Kyle Zoellner to the recent refusal by the state attorney general to take on the case. Officials have cited a lack of unambiguous evidence and witnesses, while Lawson activists allege a botched crime scene response and follow-through by Arcata Police (which is the subject of the pending Police Foundation investigation report). Police Chief Brian Ahearn and Lawson's mother, Charmaine, recently jointly appealed to any uninterviewed witnesses to the killing to step forward.

It was the third time a council meeting had been halted by Lawson activists. Similar shutdowns, involving several of the same individuals attending the Thursday meeting, occurred on successive nights in August, 2018.

