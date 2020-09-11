Arcata council candidate Paul Pitino brings ideas, projects, public service

Paul Pitino Campaign

Hi, I’m Paul Pitino. I am running for re-election to the Arcata City Council and I hope you will consider giving me your vote so that I may continue to do the work that I love to do, for the city that I love.

I moved to Arcata in 1993 with my three adolescent sons as a single parent, on a leap of faith, with no employment, friends, or connections. Since then, the community has shown me and love and support in everything I have done.

I was a junior high Spanish teacher for seven years before becoming a full-time landscaper.

Beginning in 1997 I served on the City of Arcata Transportation Safety Committee, until 2004. I was elected to the Arcata City Council in 2004. I was re-elected in 2014 for a two year term.

I was re-elected in 2016 and my term will be up in November of 2020. I’m looking forward to serving another four-year term.

Currently, I am the chairman of the board of the Humboldt Transit Authority and a city representative on the Humboldt County Local Area Formation Committee (LAFCO).

There are several community projects that I have advocated for including the City of Arcata downtown public restroom, Humboldt County Sunday bus service, the In Home Supportive Services (IHSS) worker’s contract with Humboldt County, rehabilitation of my neighborhood park (Rotary Park), and the Arcata Mobile Home Space Rent Stabilization Ordinance.

I will work to improve the quality of life in Arcata by focusing on a premier destination dog park, a village style transitional housing project, continued upgrade of small neighborhood parks, City of Arcata and Humboldt State University collaboration, late night county bus service on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, creation of satellite parking for downtown Arcata, creation of a bicycle campground, and Code Inspection (Health and Safety) of Arcata rental units.

I have enjoyed serving the community since I first began in 1997 and have also very much enjoyed serving as City Council member.

I appreciate being engaged and involved in the community and making changes that affect all residents of Arcata.

In support of campaign finance reform, I will not be accepting donations. I will not use lawn signs, endorsements, or advertisements. Your vote is all I need.

If you would like to see a video that was produced by Sierra Jenkins of the Lost Coast Outpost when she was profiling Humboldt County mayors in October 2016, please access this link: lostcoastoutpost.com/2016/oct/10/paul-pitino-video-profile/

In April of 2018 I was invited to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News regarding the City Council vote to remove the McKinley statue from the Arcata Plaza. Here is the link: youtube.com/watch?v=_585x6s8n6E

For more information about me, please visit my website: paulpitino.com.















