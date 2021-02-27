Arcata conduit/fiber project to begin

VERO NETWORKS CONDUIT AND FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT WILL BEGIN ON MONDAY, MARCH 1

Arcata, CA, February 26, 2021 – ​The City of Arcata has granted a permit to the state-recognized public utility Vero Networks to perform construction work in Arcata beginning on Monday, March 1.

Vero Networks has contracted with Lightwave Construction for this project, who will be working in parts of Arcata to construct new conduit and fiber infrastructure.

Once completed, this new system will enable broadband connectivity to some high-bandwidth customers in the Arcata and Eureka area including large enterprise, education, government, carriers and last mile service providers.

Note; The project will also support the new data center going in on 11th Street. – Ed.

Work for this project involves horizontal drilling in some streets and sidewalks, placing new underground utility vaults in the street and sidewalk area, and traffic control. Due to the work required for this project, there may be some damage or disturbance to surrounding areas such as landscapes, park strips or to the backs of sidewalks. Restoration of the sidewalks, landscaping and other improvements will be made to original or better condition after work is completed.

The City has imposed certain requirements to lessen the impact of this work in Arcata’s neighborhoods, which can be found in more detail at ​cityofarcata.org​.

Active work on this project will begin on Monday, March 1 on 12th Street and M Street. Through all phases of this project, work will take place on 12th and 7th Streets, Bayside Road, Old Arcata Road and M, N, J, and K Streets, and 10th and 11th Streets.

Construction work will take place Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on some days the contractor may extend work hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition, the contractor may work from Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On days of scheduled work, members of the community are encouraged to follow all safety directions and traffic control devices within the project area.

This project is estimated to be completed by Monday, May 31. If challenges arise with this project, please contact Steppen Beecher at (916) 515-7968, Robert Whitcomb at (916) 834-0953 or email [email protected]​.

For more information and updates on City construction progress and project plans, please visit cityofarcata.org/413/Current-City-Construction-Projects​ or call (707) 825-2173.