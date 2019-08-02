Arcata Community Forest harvest runs through August

City of Arcata press release

Arcata, CA, August 2, 2019 – The City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Department announced that the City’s timber harvest operations will take place in the Arcata Community Forest during the month of August.

For safety purposes, Community Forest visitors are encouraged to comply with all trail closures and diversion signs while the harvest is active. Posted trail closures will be effective from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on harvest work days, and trail users will be asked to take alternate routes. Anticipated closures may include Trails 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 15. City staff will be on hand to answer questions from the public while the work is taking place.

The harvest is expected to last through the month of August and may continue into early September. Work will take place Monday through Friday, and weekend days will not be impacted.

The Arcata Community Forest is managed with a balanced approach comprised of working forest areas, special management areas and ecological reserves. It is comprised of second-growth redwood forest and offers many recreational opportunities for hikers, mountain bikers, equestrians and other nature lovers to enjoy. Timber harvest revenue helps fund forest operations, habitat restoration and management of theforest’s recreational use.

For more information, please call the Environmental Services Department at (707) 822-8184.