Arcata Community Forest gains 49-acre Forsyth Tract

Arcata, CA, April 19, 2019 – The City of Arcata Environmental Services Department is pleased to announce that the City recently closed escrow on a long sought after 49-acre expansion of the Arcata Community Forest.

The acquisition was made possible thanks to grants received from the USDA - Community Forest and Open Space Program Conservation Program, California State Parks- Habitat Conservation Fund, CAL FIRE Forest Health-California Climate Investments and local donations made to the Humboldt Area Foundation-Arcata Forest Fund.

The land was purchased from community member Cynthia Forsyth, and the land acquired, known as the“Forsyth” or “McDowell” property is bordered by the Arcata Community Forest on the north, east and southand Humboldt State University to the west.

“We are grateful to Cyndi Forsyth and the Forsyth family for working with the City to ensure that this parcel remains an open-space redwood forest and managed as part of the Arcata Community Forest with public access,”added Mark André, City of Arcata Environmental Services Director.

