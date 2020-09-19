Arcata City Council jumps on the Measure F train

Arcata, CA, September 19, 2020 – The Arcata City Council voted unanimously, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, to endorse Arcata Fire District’s Measure F.

Measure F is a special tax that Arcata Fire District (AFD) has placed on the Tuesday, November 3, ballot. This tax will allow the AFD to continue to provide fire protection services to the communities they serve, including Arcata, Bayside, Jacoby Creek, Manila and McKinleyville.

If approved by voters, Measure F will provide the AFD with funding to:

• Re-open the District’s third fire station to ensure safe and rapid emergency, fire and medical responses.

• Restore eight vacant firefighter positions that have been frozen due to budget cuts.

• Ensure there are adequate dollars applied to AFD’s Vehicle Replacement Fund to address aging firefighting equipment on an as-needed basis.

• Replenish emergency reserve funds spent over the past three budget cycles in order to maintain three staffed and operational fire stations.

The AFD is a single-purpose special district, independent from the City of Arcata and the County of Humboldt, which is governed by a board of directors who are elected by the voters. For more information and to find answers to frequently asked questions regarding Measure F, please visit arcatafire.org/measure-f.

For more information on the 2020 General Election in Arcata, visit cityofarcata.org, and to register to vote or check your voter registration status, please visit registertovote.ca.gov.















