Arcata City Council candidates abounding

Mad River Union

ARCATA – It looks as though Arcata voters will have abundant choices for filling the three open City Council seats this fall – if the many aspirants follow through with completing the paperwork they’ve taken out.

In addition to incumbents Michael Winkler and Paul Pitino, who are re-running, 13 other individuals have taken out nomination papers as of Monday morning.

Pending verification of their nomination petitions, potential candidates are Winkler, Pitino, Stacy Atkins-Salazar, Gabrielle Castro, Emily Goldstein, Nicholas Matthews, Steve McHaney, Emily Michaels, Oryan Peterson-Jones, Sarah Schaefer, Colin Yeo, Krystal Young, Camilla Zapata, Ellinoa Blake and Kimberley White.

To qualify, council aspirants must turn in a nomination petition signed by 20 registered Arcata voters by Friday Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.















