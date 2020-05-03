Arcata City Attorney Nancy Diamond recovering from vehicle accident

Mad River Union

ARCATA – City Attorney Nancy Diamond was seriously injured in a vehicle accident about two weeks ago, and remains hospitalized at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. Details of the crash weren't immediately available, though Diamond acknowledged that her injuries were serious. "But the good news is that I will, eventually, fully recover," she said.

Reported Diamond: "I was in the progressive care unit (PCU) at St Joes for 10 days, then admitted to the acute rehab facility. I get to go home on Monday 🙂 Strange time to be in the hospital: Family visits have been through my second floor window, talking on the phone to my family below in the parking lot."

Saturday morning, Diamond offered appreciation to those who've expressed concern for her.

"It’s a small community, and I am simply touched to my core with the outpouring of support," she said." The care I have received has been incredible: Cal Fire and ambulance EMT first responders, ER crew, medical teams, PCU healthcare providers, acute rehab professionals – all extraordinarily talented, dedicated individuals and continuing so during such trying times!"

Also feeling the love, she said, are her care providers. "Yesterday, on May 1, I watched through the same windows a car parade drive by the hospital on Harrison with horns blaring, some with streamers and balloons, in tribute to the health care workers. My nurse was visibly touched."

City Manager Karen Diemer said the city's legal needs are still being met.

"She has as assistant attorney as needed but she is actually still working when we need to consult," Diemer said of Diamond. "She has trained us well so we are trying to limit our requests to let her rest, but thankful that we can get quick answers when it is important. We have a couple other attorneys that we have used in the past that also could also be called but so far we haven’t had the need."















