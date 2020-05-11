Arcata Chamber Director Joellen Clark-Peterson resigns

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joellen Clark-Peterson has resigned. The announcement came Monday morning in a letter from Chamber Board President Katrina Vasquez.

Vasquez's letter:

Dear Members,

I hope that you are all doing well and staying healthy. Many of us have stopped our normal day to day activities and embraced a lot of new changes. Now is the time of ever evolving changes and I would like to inform you of a recent change within the Arcata Chamber of Commerce.

On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to formally announce the resignation of our Executive Director Joellen Clark-Peterson. Joellen has accepted a new role within our community, with NorCal Small Business Development Center and her last day as Executive Director is this Friday, May 15, 2020.

The entire board is very happy for her new opportunities and endeavors, but are sad to see her go. Joellen has devoted the last five years to the Arcata Chamber and throughout her time she has helped the Chamber strengthen community relationships, delivered new membership services, and worked with the City of Arcata to drive tourism with www.visitarcata.com.

The Board of Directors could not be happier with the strides we have taken these past five years under Joellen’s leadership. Please help us in thanking Joellen for all that she has done for the entire business community.

Now more than ever the Board of Directors would like to ensure our members that we are still here working hard for you. As we start the recruitment of Joellen’s successor, our board is meeting weekly and communicating with our amazing staff person, Molly Steele to deliver the most we can during this time. One thing is apparent: once the pandemic is behind us, we will see new ways of doing things. We consider these opportunities and we are eager to embrace them and support our members through it all.

Sincerely,

Katrina Vasquez

Arcata Chamber of Commerce Board President

General Manager, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Arcata/Eureka Airport
















