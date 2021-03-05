Arcata Chamber announces Business Leadership Award winners

Mad River Union
ARCATA – Jackie Dandeneau is Arcata's Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year. The announcement was made at the Chambers annual Business Leadership Awards/March First Thursday Virtual Mixer.
Other awardees are as follows:
• Covid-Resilient Business of the Year
Bill Chino of Plaza Grill.
• Hospitality & Tourism of the Year Award
Adventure’s Edge
• Small Business of the Year Award
Six Rivers Brewery
• Green Business of the Year Award
Los Bagels
• Nonprofit of the Year Award
Arcata House Partnership
• New Business of the Year Award
Movewell
• Business of the Year Award (Awarded posthumously)
Esteban’s Mexican Restaurant
• Ambassador of the Year Award
Amy Martin
HSU Academic & Career Advising Center