Arcata Chamber announces Business Leadership Award winners

ARCATA – Jackie Dandeneau is Arcata's Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year. The announcement was made at the Chambers annual Business Leadership Awards/March First Thursday Virtual Mixer.

Other awardees are as follows:

• Covid-Resilient Business of the Year

Bill Chino of Plaza Grill.

• Hospitality & Tourism of the Year Award

Adventure’s Edge

• Small Business of the Year Award

Six Rivers Brewery

• Green Business of the Year Award

Los Bagels

• Nonprofit of the Year Award

Arcata House Partnership

• New Business of the Year Award

Movewell

• Business of the Year Award (Awarded posthumously)

Esteban’s Mexican Restaurant

• Ambassador of the Year Award

Amy Martin

HSU Academic & Career Advising Center
















