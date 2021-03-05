Arcata Chamber announces Business Leadership Award winners

The Business Leadership Awards/March First Thursday Virtual Mixer. Via Zoom

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Jackie Dandeneau is Arcata's Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year.  The announcement was made at the  Chambers annual Business Leadership Awards/March First Thursday Virtual Mixer.

Dandeneau received her award at the virtual mixer via Terry Uyeki's cell phone, on a FaceTime call shared with the Zoom participants. "I'm so touched!" she said.

Other awardees are as follows:

Covid-Resilient Business of the Year

Bill Chino of Plaza Grill.

• Hospitality & Tourism of the Year Award

Adventure’s Edge

• Small Business of the Year Award

Six Rivers Brewery

• Green Business of the Year Award

Los Bagels

• Nonprofit of the Year Award

Arcata House Partnership

• New Business of the Year Award

Movewell

• Business of the Year Award (Awarded posthumously)

Esteban’s Mexican Restaurant

• Ambassador of the Year Award
Amy Martin
HSU Academic & Career Advising Center







