Arcata bulky item collection safely resumes

City of Arcata

ARCATA – The City of Arcata would like to remind residents of the following Recology Arcata updates related to COVID-19.

Recology Arcata’s curbside garbage and recycling pickup has not been interrupted, and the Bulky Item Collection Program has recently been reinstated.

Recology’s teams will be taking additional precautions to slow the potential spread of COVID-19 during bulky item pickups, including the use of an environmentally-friendly disinfectant on items left curbside before collection.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!

In some cases, Recology’s teams may treat bulky items left curbside and come back to retrieve them as it takes a few minutes for the disinfectant to take effect.

Customers who need to engage with Recology drivers during pickups are asked to observe the standard COVID-19 physical distancing protocols and to wear a mask or face covering.

In addition, the Recology Customer Service Office in Samoa remains temporarily closed to customers, and Recycling Buy Back Facilities in Fortuna and Redway are also temporarily closed to the public. Transfer Stations remain open to accept trash drop offs during regular hours.

Recology Arcata customers may arrange Bulky Item Collection or receive answers to customer service requests by calling (707) 442-5711, and are encouraged to pay bills online, by phone or by mail.

For more information, please visit ​recology.com/recology-arcata/​, and visit ​cityofarcata.org ​or humboldtgov.org ​for more updates, information and resources regarding COVID-19.















