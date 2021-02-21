Arcata Bottom cannabis project comment sought

CANNABIS COMMENT SOUGHT

Humboldt County is accepting comment on the environmental document for a new, 22.9 acre commercial cannabis cultivation project employing up to 116 people, located at the former Simpson Timber building on Foster Avenue.

Read more about the project here.

A Conditional Use Permit is being sought, with a negative declaration of environmental impact. Comment is requested from Jan. 28 through Feb. 26. Address comments to the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department, 3015 H St., Eureka, CA 95501, or call Senior Planner Rodney Yandell at (707) 445-7541, [email protected].

The Arcata Land Company, LLC Commercial Cannabis Outdoor Light-Deprivation and Mixed-Light Cultivation Project, Application No. 12255, Case No. CUP16-583. The county Planning Commission will consider the matter at a public hearing.















