Saturday’s power shutdown situation unclear

Update: A new outage map from PG&E seems to forecast a more extensive power shutdown this Saturday than had been previously announced.

But the utility’s address lookup function still shows as unaffected locations designated for shutdown on the map.

Asked for clarification, PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said, "We continually update our city and county partners about potential events for planning purposes so they can align their emergency services, but right now I do not have any concrete details on which or what parts of particular counties will be impacted by the next potential PSPS event. We are still monitoring the weather forecasts and will have more details by Friday."

City of Arcata press release

HUMBOLDT COUNTY PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF UPDATE

The City of Arcata has been notified that PG&E expects to shut down power to approximately 2,188 customers in Humboldt County on Saturday, Oct. 26. This shutdown is a result of local wind-driven fire conditions.

PG&E has not confirmed that Arcata will be affected, but residents are encouraged to prepare for a power outage that could last several days.

PG&E has not confirmed the specific timing or estimated duration of the power shutdown. Anticipated wind conditions are expected to occur the evening of Saturday, October 26, and power may be shut off several hours in advance. These wind conditions may persist for a few days before the power restoration process can begin.

The City is in the process of preparing for the potential shutdown and will continue to communicate with the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services for updates.

In the event of a power outage in Arcata, the City is preparing to host a Community Relief Center at the Arcata Community Center, located at 321 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. The Center will provide charging stations for critical devices, medical treatments and charging stations for cell phones, with priority given to those with medical needs. The City would like to remind residents to be prepared to conserve water and minimize sewer use during a power outage in order to help maintain services to residents until power can be restored.

Residents with septic or private sewer pumps known as “pressure sewer systems” will be affected in the case of a power outage. Those with septic or pressure sewer systems are encouraged to conserve water and closely monitor the water in their sewer holding tank to prevent overflow. The majority of Arcata residents do not have septic or pressure sewer systems, and it is not anticipated that regular City water or sewer service will be affected.

We will continue to update the homepage of the City’s website at cityofarcata.org as new information becomes available.

To sign up for City of Arcata Emergency Notifications via CodeRED, click here.

Community members who have signed up for City News eNotifications will receive updates via email or text message. To sign up for City News eNotifications, please click here.

For more information on how to prepare for a power outage or what to do during a power outage, click here.

To review potential PG&E Public Safety Power Shutdown outage maps provided by PG&E, click here.















