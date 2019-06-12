Arcata advisory committees looking for members

The City of Arcata is seeking community members to apply for open volunteer positions on the Economic Development Committee and the Transportation Safety Committee.

Applicants who wish to apply for an open volunteer position on the Economic Development Committee should have interest and knowledge, by virtue of training or experience, in economic development, manufacturing, agriculture, retail, tourism and business expansion and revitalization.

Those interested in applying for an open volunteer position on the Transportation Safety Committee should possess interest in all modes of transportation including walking, bicycling, skateboarding, driving, and public transit. Applicants must also have interest, knowledge and expertise in City planning and development.

City Committee applicants must live within Arcata city limits or must live or work within the Arcata Planning Area. Applications will be accepted in the Arcata City Manager’s office, located at 736 F Street in Arcata, until the positions are filled.

For more information or to apply, please click here.

City Council will interview committee candidates on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. To participate in the interviews taking place on Wednesday, June 19, applications must be turned in no later than Thursday, June 13 at noon. For additional information, please call the City Manager's Office at (707) 822-5953