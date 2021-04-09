April’s Arts! Arcata is tonight

Arcata Main Street

ARCATA –Arts! Arcata celebrates the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 11. Many downtown businesses are open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some open until 6 p.m. For a list of artists, venues, and hours for Arts! Arcata, visit us online at ArcataMainStreet.com.

Arts! Arcata is not an event and does not at this time promote any gathering, extended hours, snacks, or beverages. We do encourage safely visiting showcases of art in Downtown Arcata stores, galleries, and restaurants as per county guidelines, staying within allowed capacities and with proper physical distancing, hand sanitization, and facial coverings within businesses and in public outdoor spaces (including sidewalks).

Venues include:

• Arcata Artisans, 883 H St. – Ceramics by Natalie DiCostanzo and photography by Jim Lowry

• Arcata Playhouse, ArcataPlayhouse.org – Live streamed music by The SoHum Girls, Saturday, April 10 from 7 to 8 p.m.

• Caravan of Dreams, 893 H St. – Flower Jewel: pressed flower jewelry by local artist Tomomi Barrett

• The Garden Gate, 905 H St. – Acrylic paintings by Allison Curtis

• Hot Knots Boutique, 898 G St. – Paintings by Joyce Jonte

• Moonrise Herbs, 826 G St. – Abstract art by Alex Carlbon

• Sanctuary Arcata, Sanctuaryarcata.org – Live streamed music by James Zeller, Friday, April 9 from 7 to 8 p.m.















