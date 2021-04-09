April sees streaming shows at the Playhouse

Arcata Playhouse

ARCATA – Arcata Playhouse hosts two live-streamed music performances with local artists in April.

After a successful trial run of the Arcata Playhouse four camera live-streaming system, the Playhouse is ready to hosts some lively and all live local streamed music shows in April.

Starting with local sensation the SoHum Girls Band, an iconic Humboldt band that originally hailed from the southern reaches of the country.

Dance music best describes the joyous strains that include a variety of genres: blues, rock, second line, ballads, country, skiffle, with a splash of funk. All original music from the writing duo: Marcia Mendels and Chris Manspeaker.

This little band has sustained during COVID lockdowns playing outdoors during warmer months and now with the vaccine paving the way, rehearsals happily continue. This is not just a band but also a social club where they support, dine, drink and boost each other up. You can feel it in their performance. Truly a friendship that comes from the music and sincere affection for one another.

Join Marcia, Chris, Brigette Marie Terry, Bill Moehnke, Julie Froblom and Marla Joy on Saturday, April 10 online for this Arcata Playhouse concert.

Clear the furniture, sweep the floor, put on your dancing shoes, and grab a beverage, because you are going feel need to move for this show.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and runs for an hour- plus on Saturday, April 10 and be streamed live on YouTube. To find the link and get a ticket visit arcataplayhouse.org/events/sohum-girls. Suggested minimum donation is $5.

Watch for our second live streamed show this month with the RLL Trio with special guest saxophonist Francis Vanek coming up on Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m.. The ever inventive RLL Jazz Trio are made up of Tim Randle (piano), Ken Lawrence (bass) and Mike LaBolle (drums).Strikes to underground lines is a public safety risk, causing damage and possibly injury.















