APD seeks bicycle helmet donations for free helmet giveaways

Arcata Police Department

ARCATA – The Arcata Police Department is working to get more children and teens to wear bike helmets and to wear them properly by offering free helmet giveaways and fittings at community events.

A new statewide bicycle helmet law went into effect in 2019, which was approved by the California Legislature in 2018. This new law (AB 3077, Caballero) states: Persons under age 18 not wearing a helmet on a bicycle, scooter, skateboard or skates will receive a “fix-it” ticket. A citation is considered non-punitive and correctable if proof that the minor has completed a bicycle safety course and has a helmet that meets safety standards is presented within 120 days to the issuing law enforcement agency.

APD plans to have free helmets available for children and teens at as many public events as possible, including the 12th Annual Arcata Bike Rodeo that will take place at the end of May. To ensure that local kids and teens in-need have access to free helmets year-round, APD is seeking community donations.

Community members who wish to contribute are asked to drop off monetary donations or new helmets in their original packaging at the APD front office, located at 736 F St. in Arcata.

Donations will also be accepted by mail with a note that says “Helmet Donation.” New helmets or checks made payable to the City of Arcata, may be sent to:

Arcata Police Department

736 F St.

Arcata, CA 95521















