APD seeking security cam cooperation

VIDEO CAMERA LOCATION FEATURE NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH APD

The Arcata Police Department is encouraging community members to utilize Citizen RIMS to assist investigators with locating video evidence that can potentially be used to solve crime.

Citizen RIMS, or Records Information Management System, is an on-line information sharing tool that provides real time data on locations where crime is reported to have occurred. Citizen RIMS has a feature that allows community members to identify locations where privately owned video cameras are installed. Investigators can quickly locate potential video evidence through this locator tool.

This is one more way community members in Arcata can partner with and assist the Arcata Police Department with deterring and preventing crime. While this feature will provide Arcata Police Department members with the locations where security cameras are located, they will not have access to either directly or remotely monitor the camera systems.

Citizen RIMS software is developed by Sun Ridge Systems and is integrated with APD's computer aided dispatch system. Community members can utilize Citizen RIMS to obtain detailed crime and investigations related information including missing persons, calls for service, crime maps and stolen vehicles.

Community members can access the security camera locator feature at https://arcata.crimegraphics.com/2013/default.aspx from the Arcata Police Department website. Website visitors can also access other information through Citizen RIMS including daily or weekly alerts and reported crime and arrests.

