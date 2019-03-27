APD seeking Lawson witnesses

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

APD SEEKS THE PUBLIC'S HELP WITH LAWSON INVESTIGATION

The Arcata Police Department has established a 24-hour tip line for any member of the public to call and provide information on the murder of David Josiah Lawson. Josiah Lawson, a Humboldt State University student, was killed at a house party in the 1100 block of Spear Avenue on April 15, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at (707) 825-2590. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose.

Additionally, the Arcata Police Department is releasing still images from video obtained near the crime scene in order to identify anyone in these images as potential witnesses.

The photos are available on the Arcata Police Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/arcatapd/).

If you have any information on the identity and/or whereabouts of anyone depicted in these photographs, please call the Arcata Police Department's Lawson Tip Line (707)825-2590, or on the APD business line at (707)822-2428 .













