APD Juvenile Diversion Program offers Parent Project and Loving Solutions series

Arcata Police Dept.

ARCATA – The Arcata Police Department’s (APD) Juvenile Diversion Program is pleased to announce that registration for upcoming Parent Project and Loving Solutions online course sessions are open for enrollment.

The Juvenile Diversion Program provides services to at-risk students and their families with help from Juvenile Diversion Counselors and a School Resource Officer who directly serve inside Northern Humboldt County schools.

The Parent Project is a 10-week online parenting program for caregivers of strong-willed children ages 11 and up. The course covers difficult topics and challenging preteen and teen behaviors including drug use, teen relationships and sexuality. Other topics will include improving communication within the home, enhancing school performance and effective techniques for shifting youth’s challenging behaviors. Parents and caregivers will also have the ability to share their experiences to develop an additional support system and be placed in contact with local resources that offer additional family support.

Parent Project classes will take place once a week for a 10-week period beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, and live classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. This course is free and technology support and devices are available to those in need thanks to support from the APD and Humboldt County’s Juvenile Probation Division. To register, call (707) 825-2538.

Loving Solutions is a 10-week online program for caregivers with children age ten and under. Topics discussed include reducing unwanted behaviors like arguments and tantrums and improving routines within the home to encourage cooperation. This course will also focus on practicing methods of effective discipline, while caregivers have the opportunity to build a support network of others who face similar challenges.

Loving Solutions classes will take place once a week for a 10-week period beginning Monday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, and live classes will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Zoom. This course is free and technology support and devices are available to those in need thanks to the APD and the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Healthy Communities Division. To register, call (707) 825-2538.

APD’s Juvenile Diversion Program has been made possible thanks to Humboldt County Measure Z funding.

For more information about the Juvenile Diversion Program, or to inquire about Parent Project and Loving Solutions courses, please call (707) 825-2538.















