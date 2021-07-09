UPDATE: ‘Silver Alert’ missing person located

UPDATE: On July 8 at about 3:58 p.m., California State Park Officers located Edward Carney, his dog, and truck in the parking lot of the Thomas H Kuchel Visitors Center in Orick. Carney has since been reunited with his family and is safe.

The Arcata Police Department and Carney's family would like to thank California State Parks and the community for your assistance.

"SILVER ALERT" MISSING PERSON AT-RISK

On July 8, at about 9:52 a.m. officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Mad River Community Hospital for the report of 81-year-old Edward "Eddie" Carney of Vacaville who was missing. Carney suffers from Alzheimer's disease and is not familiar with the area.

Carney is described as a white male adult, 5'9, 170lbs with white hair and blue eyes. Carney was last seen wearing a red long sleeve collared shirt and blue jeans. Carney was last seen leaving Mad River Community Hospital on July 8 at 8 a.m., driving a red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, California License 04207H2 in the company of a white dog.

A Silver Alert has been activated by California Highway Patrol. If anyone has seen or sees Carney please immediately contact the Arcata Police Department (707) 822-2424.















