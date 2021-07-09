UPDATE: ‘Silver Alert’ missing person located

UPDATE: On July 8 at about 3:58 p.m., California State Park Officers located Edward Carney, his dog, and truck in the parking lot of the Thomas H Kuchel Visitors Center in Orick. Carney has since been reunited with his family and is safe.
"SILVER ALERT" MISSING PERSON AT-RISK
On July 8, at about 9:52 a.m. officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Mad River Community Hospital for the report of 81-year-old Edward "Eddie" Carney of Vacaville who was missing. Carney suffers from Alzheimer's disease and is not familiar with the area.
Carney is described as a white male adult, 5'9, 170lbs with white hair and blue eyes. Carney was last seen wearing a red long sleeve collared shirt and blue jeans. Carney was last seen leaving Mad River Community Hospital on July 8 at 8 a.m., driving a red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, California License 04207H2 in the company of a white dog.
A Silver Alert has been activated by California Highway Patrol. If anyone has seen or sees Carney please immediately contact the Arcata Police Department (707) 822-2424.