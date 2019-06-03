APD investigating woman’s disappearance

Arcata Police Department

The Arcata Police Department is investigating a missing person. Natalie Ruth Thomas’ family contacted APD on May 8, 2019, stating that Natalie was missing. Natalie’s family is concerned for her welfare as she typically contacts them regularly and they have not heard from her since May 12, 2019.

Natalie is described as a white female adult, age 31, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 104 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. Natalie was last seen at Fairwinds Motel in Arcata on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Natalie is transient in the Arcata area and typically stays in hotels and travels on foot or by bus.

Anyone with information regarding Natalie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Arcata Police Department 24 hr Line (707) 822-2424 or Detective Marr (707) 825-2528.















