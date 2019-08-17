City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

APD INVESTIGATING SEXUAL ASSAULT IN REDWOOD PARK

On Friday morning, Aug. 16, 2019, the Arcata Police Department received inquiries from community members regarding a sexual assault that occurred in Redwood Park two to three days ago.

The Police Department immediately began an investigation. Community members who had information were contacted by APD and interviewed.

The survivor contacted the Police Department the afternoon of August 16 and reported being sexually assaulted in Redwood Park on Monday, Aug. 12 at approximately 2 p.m.

The survivor told investigators they drove to Redwood Park and parked in a parking lot at the end of a straight road. As they began to walk in the park they were sexually assaulted by a male who the survivor described as tall and thin.

The location in the park where the sexual assault occurred is unknown. Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspect is asked to call the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2424.















