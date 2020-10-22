APD hosts drug take-back event Saturday, Oct. 24

ARCATA POLICE DEPARTMENT HOSTS DRUG TAKE BACK EVENT

On Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m,. the Arcata Police Department will once again be one of thousands of collection sites throughout the country for community members to drop off any unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Uniformed Police Officers will be standing by at the Arcata Police Department at 736 F Street to accept medications for safe disposal. No liquids, needles or sharps will be accepted. This service is free and anonymous; no questions asked. Also accepted will be vaping pens without batteries. Those devices with non-removable batteries cannot be accepted.

The City of Arcata is proud to be a part of this nationwide effort to protect community members and the environment from harmful prescription medications. Medicines that sit idle in home cabinets are susceptible to theft, misuse and abuse. Arcata has a safe and healthy alternative to dispose of these medications that also protects the environment by diverting medications toward a much safer alternative rather than the landfill or water system. For more information on safer alternatives to hazardous products visit ca-arcata.civicplus.com/275/Zero-Waste

Protect your family and your environment by stopping by APD this Saturday and leave the safe disposal of medications to us. The Arcata Police Department also has a Safe Medication Disposal Receptacle in the Police Department lobby that can be utilized by any community member throughout the year to dispose of unwanted prescription medications.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 24 Take Back Day event, go to DEATakeBack.com.















