APD going after graffiti vandals

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

APD SEEKS THE PUBLIC'S ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING GRAFFITI SUSPECTS

ARCATA – The Arcata Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying suspects responsible for several incidents of graffiti seen throughout the Downtown area between January 1 and 3, 2020.

In the last several days investigators identified at least 13 new incidents of graffiti. Some of the newly reported graffiti is possibly linked to the same suspects either by paint color or moniker.

These cases are in addition to what has been an increase in graffiti incidents seen throughout the City the past several months. Graffiti has been seen on public and private property including walls, sidewalks, poles, hand rails and signs. Those responsible for spraying or marking graffiti are reminded that graffiti is vandalism and can be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony depending on the amount of property damage incurred.

Community members who have information on anyone responsible for spraying or marking graffiti anywhere in the City of Arcata are asked to call the Arcata Police Department's non-emergency phone number to the Dispatch Center at (707) 822-2424.

New incidents of graffiti can be reported to the Graffiti Abatement Tip Hotline at (707) 825-2587. Graffiti in public spaces is a source of complaints from community members throughout Arcata.

The Arcata Police Department is joining forces with community members who have information on who is spraying and marking graffiti in the City in order to eliminate graffiti and restore damaged property to its original condition. Community members whose property is impacted by graffiti are asked to remove the graffiti as soon as possible so as to remove any notoriety the graffiti vandal seeks to gain.

Graffiti is vandalism and the Arcata Police Department is working with community members throughout Arcata to protect public and private property from being vandalized.
















