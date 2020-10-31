APD finds loot-filled traveler camp

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

OFFICERS LOCATE STOLEN PROPERTY IN TRANSIENT CAMP

On Thursday, Oct. 29, Arcata Police Department investigated a burglary from the 5200 block of Ericson Way in Arcata. During the investigation, it was discovered that tools totaling over $3,500 were stolen. Officers examined the surveillance footage and recognized the suspect committing the burglary and were familiar with where the suspect had a transient camp.

On Friday, Oct. 30, officers made contact at the transient camp off of the 4200 block of West End Rd and detained Zachariah Walker Dalton, 22, of Arcata. '

Zachariah is currently on probation out of Humboldt County for Burglary and Grand Theft. Officers searched the area he had control over, located the stolen tools and additionally located a stolen generator from a previous Arcata PD burglary report in the camp.

The property was returned to the rightful owners.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility, Zachariah was issued a citation for 487(a) PC, Grand Theft, and 459 PC, Burglary.

