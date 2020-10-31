APD finds loot-filled traveler camp

In the loot-filled camp off Ericson Way. APD image

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

OFFICERS LOCATE STOLEN PROPERTY IN TRANSIENT CAMP

On Thursday, Oct. 29, Arcata Police Department investigated a burglary from the 5200 block of Ericson Way in Arcata. During the investigation, it was discovered that tools totaling over $3,500 were stolen. Officers examined the surveillance footage and recognized the suspect committing the burglary and were familiar with where the suspect had a transient camp.

Zachariah Walker Dalton

On Friday, Oct. 30, officers made contact at the transient camp off of the 4200 block of West End Rd and detained Zachariah Walker Dalton, 22, of Arcata.  '

Zachariah is currently on probation out of Humboldt County for Burglary and Grand Theft.  Officers searched the area he had control over, located the stolen tools and additionally located a stolen generator from a previous Arcata PD burglary report in the camp.

The property was returned to the rightful owners.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility, Zachariah was issued a citation for 487(a) PC, Grand Theft, and 459 PC, Burglary.

Items discovered in the camp:







 







Authors
Tags , ,

Related posts

Top
X