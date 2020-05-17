APD encourages sharing of public safety info

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata Police have issued a press release encouraging citizens to share public safety information via social media.

The release was apparently spurred by a local woman's disturbing encounter with a man in the Arcata Community Forest (see inset screen cap of post). The post set off a vivid discussion of safety issues for women on various Facebook pages.

The APD press release:

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

SOCIAL MEDIA AND PERSONAL SAFETY

Recent social media postings of an interaction that was reported to the Arcata Police Department underscores the value of social media platforms as tools that can be utilized to inform, educate and create awareness of community interactions that may assist with safeguarding the personal safety of all community members. This interaction occurred near West End Road and St. Louis Road on Thursday, May 14, 2020. While no crime was reported there were behaviors displayed in conjunction with a name associated with past violent crime in Humboldt County that generated the social media postings.

Social media can be used as a personal safety and crime prevention platform that connects people in an information sharing capacity to not only solve crime but to provide information on current investigations. As was the case in this most recent interaction, social media can also be used to inform community members and to provide situational awareness that enables people to be more aware of their surroundings. Greater awareness provides additional capacity for personal safety as well as the safety of others.

The Arcata Police Department encourages all community members to continue to utilize social media as an extension of the community/police partnership; providing information that can be used to keep people safe and to solve crime. Through the investigative process APD can determine if a crime occurred or the potential for crime to occur.

While no crime was reported to have occurred during this interaction, in an abundance of caution the Arcata Police Department is providing information on this interaction, and the social media postings that followed, as an additional reminder to all community members to be vigilant in planning for their own personal safety and to continue to utilize social media to assist law enforcement with safeguarding the personal safety of all community members.















