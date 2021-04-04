APD arrests three during mini-storage burglary in progress

City of Arcata

On Saturday, April 3 at about 9:33 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to 1450 M St., Hide-Away Mini Storage, on a report that multiple subjects had cut through the fence and were burglarizing the storage units.

Officers arrived on scene and detained three suspects inside the closed business. One suspect had stolen items from inside of a storage unit in his possession.

Officers checked the facility and found several storage units had locks that were cut with bolt cutters.

The following suspects were arrested for the listed charges:

Buddy Ray Blevins age 28 of McKinleyville for PC 459 - Burglary, PC 182(a) - Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, PC 466 - Possession of Burglary Tools, and H&S 11377(a) - Possession of Methamphetamine.

Brandon Wade Breslin age 26 of McKinleyville for PC 459 - Burglary, PC 182(a) - Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, and PC 496(a) - Possession of Stolen Property. Brandon was additionally arrested for a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge out of Eureka Police Department.

Derin Jome Rasella age 39 of Arcata for PC 182(a) - Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and PC 496(a) - Possession of Stolen Property.

During the investigation, officers located evidence the suspects were involved in another recent storage unit burglary. Officers were able to obtain the location of two stolen firearms that were being stored at another location in Arcata and seized the guns.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, Buddy and Derin were issued citations for their above listed crimes. Brandon was transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where he was booked for his above listed charges and the felony assault out of EPD.
















